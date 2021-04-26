The 93rd Academy Awards are being trolled on Twitter for cutting away from hearing-impaired actress Marlee Matlin during her speech. Matlin, the only performer with her condition to have won an Oscar was one of the presenters this year, and was signing her speech along with an interpreter when the telecast cut her midway. A huge uproar has followed on Twitter, with people commenting that it was rude on part of the Oscars to pan the camera away from her when she was signing. Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya Thanks His Parents for Having Sex in His Acceptance Speech, Actor’s Mother Reaction Goes Viral (Watch Video).

A user posted: "And they didn't subtitle when Marlee Matlin was sign-presenting *off camera*. That made no sense at all," while another wrote: "When @MarleeMatlin signs, we want to see her. There's technology called picture-in-picture, #Oscars, that would have enable that." "Wow #oscars so rude to cut away from Marlee Matlin like that. Whose brilliant idea was that?" another user wrote. "Crip Camp losing was not surprising given that minutes before cameras cut away from a signing Marlee Matlin while she was mid sentence. Promising Young Woman’s Oscar-Winning Director Emerald Fennell Confirms Pregnancy Post 93rd Academy Awards.

Here's What Happened:

#Oscars 2021: Actress and deaf activist Marlee Matlin presents documentary awards in sign language pic.twitter.com/0l8DgheOmQ — The National (@TheNationalNews) April 26, 2021

Absolutely Disrespectful

also . incredibly disrespectful to have marlee matlin present and then cut in the middle of her sentence like her language is just decorative and not actual words ?? — haley (@talkingveins) April 26, 2021

On Point!

The Oscars cut away from Marlee Matlin as she was SIGNING so it was just her interpreter’s voice. They can show five different video feeds of nominees waiting to hear they lost for every single award but they cant stick Marlee Matlin in the corner for one minute. Mmkay. — peppermint tee ❄️ (@hollywillowvine) April 26, 2021

That's Rude

Marlee Matlin has the rare opportunity to sign while presenting a couple of categories at the Oscars, and they cut immediately to the nominees with no split or reduced screen, cutting out her signing for the most of her presentation... y’all 😑 #Oscars — Fabiana Dávila-Viera (@fabi_dv) April 26, 2021

Need Answer

Hey @TheAcademy, why did you cut away from Marlee Matlin? You could have used split screen or a box in the corner. We need to see her, not just hear her translator. #Oscars — Katey Tidwell (@KateyTidwell90) April 26, 2021

Just another reminder of how the Academy devalues disabled voices. #CrippingTheRedCarpet #OscarsDISs," posted an irked Twitter user, while another wrote: "Marlee Matlin has the rare opportunity to sign while presenting a couple of categories at the Oscars, and they cut immediately to the nominees with no split or reduced screen, cutting out her signing for the most of her presentation... y'all #Oscars," tweeted a user. Matlin looked stunning at the ceremony in a black sequin Vivienne Westwood gown, made with sustainable fabric. The actress won an Oscar for the 1986 film "Children Of A Lesser God".

