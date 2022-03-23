The most anticipated night for movies is just a few days away as the Oscars return next week. It's that time of the year again where the best in film are awarded the most prestigious award of all. The 94th Academy Awards takes place on March 27, 2022 and will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show this year will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. Oscars 2022: West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Invited to Join the 94th Academy Awards as Presenter.

This year's nominees are quite impressive because all of them are so equally good that it's hard to choose a particular winner. The Power of the Dog, Dune and CODA lead the nominations with many choosing either of these to win. So if you want to see the winners being broadcasted live on your TV or on streaming, then we have you covered. Here's where and when you can watch Oscars 2022 in Indian and in the USA. Oscars 2022 Best Picture Nominees: The Power of the Dog, Dune, CODA, West Side Story, King Richard – Which Film Should Win at 94th Academy Awards? Vote Now!

When and Where to Watch Oscars 2022 in India:

You can tune in for Oscars 2022 in India on March 28, 2022. You better be an early bird as the show will be broadcasted live starting from 5:30 am in the morning. If you want to watch Oscars 2022 live, then you can catch it on Disney+ Hotstar as it will be streaming on the platform. If you don't want to stream it, then that's fine too as you can catch the Oscars live when it will be broadcasted on Star Movies and Star World.

When and Where to Watch Oscars 2022 in the United States of America:

For the people in USA, you can tune in for the Oscars on March 27, 2022. The show should start broadcasting at 8pm EDT/5pm PDT. You can catch the Oscars when it will broadcasted live on ABC. You can even catch a stream of the show on abc.com.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2022 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).