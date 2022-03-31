Paul Rudd has done it again! Going on Conan's podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Paul Rudd pranked him again by showcasing a clip from Mac and Me. He sets up the joke by telling Conan that he has been working on a series of episodes, and when the time comes to play a clip of it, Rudd surprises Conan with a scene from Mac and Me. This has been a running joke between the duo for years now, and it's great to see it return.

Check Out The Clip Below:

