The month of June is celebrated quite a lot in the gay community. Officially dubbed as Pride Month, the month of June is celebrated to commemorate the Stonewall riots that happened back in June of 1969. As a result of this many pride events are held in this month that recognize the impact LGBTQIA+ people have had in the world. Pride Month 2021: Call Me by Your Name, Dance of the 41, Evening Shadows – 5 LGBTQ+ Films To Watch on Netflix India!

It’s a month of happiness that is there to celebrate love and acceptance among human beings, so this Pride Month we are taking a look at five movies to watch that have elements of LGBTQ+ in them. Paris Hilton Celebrates Pride Month With a Heartwarming Instagram Post, Says ‘I Send My Love to the LGBTQ+ Community’.

Blue is the Warmest Colour

A Still From Blue is the Warmest Colour

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Blue is the Warmest Colour follows Adele, a French teenager who discovers desire and freedom as an aspiring female painter Emma enters her life. The film follows their relationship from Adele’s high school years to her adult life. The film received acclaim for its brilliant acting and the chemistry between the two leads.

Love, Simon

A Still From Love, Simon

Based on the novel Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda, this romantic comedy-drama centers on Simon Spier, a closeted gay high school boy who struggles to balance his friends, his family and the blackmailer threatening to out him to the entire school while simultaneously attempting to discover the identity of the anonymous classmate he has fallen in love online. The film received praise for its coming of age story and how it handled inclusion.

Carol

A Still From Carol

Based on the 1952 novel The Price of Salt, Carol is set in New York City during the early 1950’s. It tells the story of a forbidden affair between an aspiring female photographer and an older woman going through a difficult divorce. The film stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara in the lead roles and it received a ten-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival.

Moonlight

A Still From Moonlight

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Moonlight presents three stages in the life of the main character: his childhood, adolescence and his adult life. It explores the difficulty he faces with his sexuality and highlights the physical and emotional abuse he endures growing up. It won many awards including a Best Movie win at the Oscars and is recognized by many as one of the best films of the 21st century.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

A Still From Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a French period romantic drama directed by Celine Sciamma. Set in France in the late 18th century, it tells the story of how an aristocrat and a painter commissioned to paint her portrait fall for each other. It was greatly lauded for its amazing performances and the rich story it showcased and was considered as one of the best films of 2019.

