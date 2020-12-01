Bollywood Diva Priyanka Chopra got hitched to Nick Jonas two years ago in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. The star couple married each other by following both Hindu and Christian wedding traditions and we can't forget them in royal Sabyasachi ensemble or their stunning Ralph Lauren outfits. PeeCee first featured in the Jonas Brothers reunion song Sucker. The music video was released when Sophie Turner wasn't married to Joe Jonas. The song was no 1 on Billboard Hot 100 Charts in 2019. Priyanka shook leg on hubby Nick Jonas and Tove Lo's song Close and we saw the Quantico star grace some beautiful dance steps. She even danced with Nick in this romantic number which is one of his career-best hits. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: 8 Bold Photos of the Power Couple That Are Too Hot to Handle!

The Sky Is Pink actress also stars in Jonas Brothers 2020 song 'What a Man Gotta Do'. The song features Jonas Brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe dancing along with their wives. Both Priyanka and Nick share great chemistry in these music videos and we might want to see the star celebrity couple more often in the Chains' singer's music video. On Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 2nd anniversary, we are going to take a look at the songs they both have featured in together. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: 5 Major Events In Their Married Life Over Two Years

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas In Music Videos

Nick Jonas - Close

Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Jonas Brothers - What a Man Gotta Do

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink. She will be next seen in Ramin Bahrani's Netflix film The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gaurav. PeeCee will also star in Robert Rodriquez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. She is currently busy filming for Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4. On the other hand, Nick Jonas was last seen in Jumanji: The Next Level which was a Box-office hit. The 28-year old has sci-fi film Chaos Walking in the pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).