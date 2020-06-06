Robert Englund Birthday Special: From A Nightmare On Elm Street To Maniacs, A Look At His Best Horror Movies

On his birthday, we take a look at Robert Englund's best horror films (picture credit - Instagram)

Robert Englund is one talented man. He has appeared in over 160 films by now experimenting with a variety of genres. However, people know him best for the horror movies that he has starred in. When he played the role of Freddy Krueger in Wes Craven's 1984 Horror film, A Nightmare on Elm Street, he became an icon, and ever since there has been no looking back for him. However, it's a bit unfair to overlook at his other works even though Freddy Krueger remains a strong highlight in his resume till date.

Englund is celebrating his 73rd birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some other fine performances by the legendary actor.

Maniacs

Englund played the role of Mayor Buckman, the leader of this town of blood-thirsty rebels in the horror-comedy, Maniacs - a remake of H.G. Lewis' Two Thousand Maniacs!. It could have gone horribly wrong for Englund and he could have appeared as a mere copy of his Freddy Krueger. but he did not and with his performance, he made this low-budget film very special.

Eaten Alive

Even though Englund didn't get enough screentime in this one, he made sure to leave a lasting impression as Buck. Fans who like horror movies respect this one, despite a lot of critics tagging it as a disaster.

Fear Clinic

Actors tend to go a little overboard every time they play a mad scientist in a film. Fortunately, Englund did not in this one where he played the role of a scientist whose job is to cure people's phobias by using frighteningly extreme methods.

V

In one of TV's most popular miniseries during the 1980s, Englund played Willie, an alien in human disguise who tries to understand humans and eventually begins to sympathize with them. He made a very lovable alien with the energy that he brought to the table.