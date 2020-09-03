The production of the upcoming film The Batman has paused in the UK after one crew member tested positive for COVID-19. The movie directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role was a new iteration of the comic book superhero. The film backed by Warner Bros has generated impressive fanfare already, importantly after the teaser dropped during the DC FanDome event. The studio released an official statement regarding the situation without revealing the identity of the infected. The Batman: 5 Pointers Director Matt Reeves Revealed About Robert Pattinson's Film at the DC Fandome Panel.

"A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused," a statement from Warner Bros read.

Earlier in March 2020, the shooting of The Batman was halted for two weeks amid the pandemic. Let us see if the halts will cause the movie to delay its October 2021 release date. The Batman Teaser: Colin Farrell Is Unrecognisable as The Penguin and Fans Are Screaming (Read Tweets).

The movie also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell in key roles. Kravitz plays Catwoman, Dano plays Riddler and Farrell plays Penguin in the film, which is described as a detective story influenced by movies like Chinatown and French Connection.

Dozens of projects have been delayed or cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The shooting for Elvis Presley biopic, backed by Warner Bros, was also stopped in April after lead actor Tom Hanks tested positive for the disease in Australia. The release of the film Fast and Furious 9 has been delayed to 2021. Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow's releases were postponed. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

