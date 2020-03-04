Samaritan: Natacha Karam Joins Sylvester Stallone’s Superhero-Based Adventure Drama

Sylvester Stallone, Natacha Karam (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Natacha Karam, best known for 911: Lone Star, is set to share screen space with veteran action star Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the superhero-based adventure drama hails from MGM and will be directed by "Overlord" helmer Julius Avery. Shining Vale: Courteney Cox to Headline Starz’s Horror Comedy Pilot.

Set 20 years after an epic battle that left a city's villain and hero missing or worse, the film will chronicle the story of a boy who tries to find the hero.

Stallone, 73, will essay the role of Stanley Kominski, a sanitation worker trying to live a normal life while harbouring a deep secret. Chris Evans in Talks to Headline Little Shop Of Horrors Remake.

Karam, 26, will portray a dangerous and unpredictable henchperson to the story's antagonist, played by Game of Thrones actor Johan Pilou Asbake.

"Samaritan" will also feature Javon Walton and Martin Starr.