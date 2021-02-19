Actor Chris Noth will not reprise his popular role of Mr Big in the reboot of the hit show, Sex And The City. Noth's John James 'Mr. Big' Preston has been a recurring character over the seasons, as the love interest of Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw, but the actor will not join the rest of the cast due to unknown reason, according to Page Six. Sex and the City Star Sarah Jessica Parker to Executive Produce a Dating Show 'Swipe Swap'.

A source claimed actor David Eigenberg, who plays Steve Brady, the love interest of Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), wouldn't be returning either, but a representative told Page Six that the actor is still in negotiations and could appear in the series. Sex And The City Gets a Reboot but Samantha Jones Won't Be Chilling With the Girls.

The reboot of Sex And The City is currently one of the most-awaited series. The show was a ratings-topper during its hit run of six seasons before going on a break. Stay tuned!

