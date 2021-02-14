Simon Pegg is a master of his craft and we rarely see actors who can pull of roles in any genre of films. He began his career with through television roles and came to public prominence when he co-created the sitcom Spaced. He went on to co-write and star in the Three Flavours Cornetto film trilogy: Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End. Interestingly, he is one of the few actors who Radio Times refers to as "the Holy Grail of nerd-dom," considering the kind of roles he has essayed. Doctor Who, Star Trek, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Mission: Impossible, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance are some films in his credit. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Recreate Shaun of the Dead Scene As Coronavirus PSA.

Simon sure has a long list of films and shows he has worked in and since he is celebrating his 51st birthday today, we decided to list 5 of his best roles that he has essayed on the screen. From playing the iconic role of Scotty from Star Trek Franchise to essaying Benji Dunn in the Mission: Impossible Franchise, here is a list of his best performances. Check it out:

William Burke in Burke & Hare

Simon Pegg is one of the best actors when it comes to comedy genre and Burke and Hare is a perfect example of the same. Starring Pegg, Andy Serkis, Isla Fisher, Tom Wilkinson, Tim Curry, Christopher Lee, Hugh Bonneville, and many others, the film is as hilarious as it can get. Based on a true story, we get to Simon Pegg essay the role of William Burke. He along with Andy Serkis as William Hare, discover a business of selling corpses to the local medical school that they used to rob from the grave. Fun begins when they start to run out of buried corpses and Simon really outshined in this dark humour drama.

Simon Pegg in Burke & Hare (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Benji Dunn in the Mission: Impossible Franchise

When it comes to The Mission: Impossible franchise, we have to talk Tom Cruise's action but we cannot forget how great Simon Pegg was in the film. He essayed the role of the brilliant Benji who added a comic relief to the action-heavy film. But his character's dynamics changed as the franchise progressed its course. In 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Benji is seen as a full-blown, capable agent which left us all impressed. Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Co-star Simon Pegg Opens Up on How Nail-Biting it is to See the Hollywood Star Pull-Off Stunts.

Simon Pegg in Mission: Impossible (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Dennis in Run, Fatboy, Run

Another comic role essayed by Simon was in Run, Fatboy, Run. He essayed the role of Dennis who is a unreliable person. He left his pregnant wife (Thandie Newton) at the altar only to realise later that he still is in love with her. But while Dennis is planning to win her back, his wife has met a successful, handsome man. He is a marathon runner and in order to win back his wife's love, he starts training for the marathon himself. Pegg’s ridiculous;y hilarious performance is unforgettable.

Simon Pegg in Run, Fatboy, Run (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Scotty in the Star Trek Franchise

Simon added a twist to the rather serious film StarTrek. He essayed the role of Scotty and audience loved his performance in the film. He stepped in to the shoes of James Doohan to essay this fictional role who is an engineer in the series. Scotty is stuck working at a remote place as a punishment for sendingAdmiral Jonathan Archer's prized beagle from one planet to the next and having no idea where it ended up. His portrayal of Scotty was spot on.

Simon Pegg in Star Trek (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jack in Man Up (2015)

Simon Pegg essayed the role of Jack in the romantic comedy, Man Up. The story revolves around Nancy's random venture with Jack. He is supposed to meet a girl through blind date when because of sheer boredom, Nancy pretends that she is the girl he was waiting for. Things unfold romantically and you see a very unique and romantic side of Simon in this film.

Simon Pegg in Man Up (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Listing Simon's brilliant performances maybe take us forever but we did try to list the best ones for you. We hope to see more and more of the actor on the screen, entertaining us. Join us in wishing Simon Pegg a very happy 51st birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).