Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Recreate Shaun of the Dead Scene As Coronavirus PSA (Watch Video)

Shaun Of The Dead- Coronavirus PSA (Photo Credits: YouTube)

If you are isolated at home, in the time of COVID-19 pandemic, and looking for movie recommendations, here is one for you. Shaun Of The Dead. The hilarious zombie-comedy will keep you laughing and entertained. Also, it stars two of the coolest actors - Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. We are going gaga over the two actors because they turned a scene from their film into a PSA for coronavirus pandemic. And it is funny and informational. Cardi B's Coronavirus Song Leads Music Charts, the Rapper to Donate the Earnings For Charity.

In one of the scenes in the funny film, Shaun and Ed, played by Pegg and Frost, respectively, are talking about how to deal with the zombie outbreak. Millions are told to stay at home and even avoid contact with their loved ones. No, this is different from art initiating life. But the two characters decide to go to their favourite pub, despite warnings. 'Living in a Tangled World': Twitterati Amused by the Similarities Between COVID-19 Outbreak and the Disney Film About Rapunzel.

In the reimagining of the scene, in accordance with the current climate, the actor duo agrees to follow the guidelines by the government and stay at home. "If you can, stay at home, have a cup of tea, and wait for all this to blow over," Pegg says. "Above all, don't be a tw*t about things. We're all in this together. Don't be selfish, look after each other, give someone a call if you think they might be lonely." The video entitled The Plan has been uploaded on YouTube by Pegg.

Check Out Their Video Here:

A public service announcement from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost ❤️ https://t.co/4T0Aze0hxE — Pegg News (@simonpegg) March 19, 2020

Check Out The Original Scene From The Movie Here:

The entertainment industry has been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shootings of a lot of films and TV shows have halted. Theatres have temporarily shut down globally. Artists are coming forward to donate to charity. And many are making videos for awareness.