Sour Candy Song: Lady Gaga Releases Sensational Track With BLACKPINK One Day Ahead Of Chromatica

Sour Candy (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One day ahead of the release of her 6th album, Chromatica, the one and only Lady Gaga released one of the tracks from it. The song, 'Sour Candy', is as delicious as its title. Well, it's official early release should come less as a surprise since the track leaked on Twitter last night. Everyone's predicting that this number will give Lady Gaga her next chartbuster hit, thanks to the presence of the South Korean girl band that has Jennie, 24, Lisa, 23, Rosé, 23, and Jisoo, 25. The band has had a song, Square Up, on Billboard 200 in 2018. Rain On Me Music Video: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Team Up For Some Futuristic Fun In This Foot-Tapping Track and Fans Can't Get Enough of the 'Queens'!

'Sour Candy' is a sensational pop track with upbeat lyrics such as "I’m hard on the outside, but if you give me time, then I could make time for your love," and "Come unwrap me, I’ll show you what’s me, close your eyes, don’t peek, now I’m undressing, unwrap sour candy." Lady Gaga Says She ‘Flirted with Sobriety' and ‘Quit Smoking' While Working on Her New Album 'Chromatica'.

Check Out The Song Here:

Sour Candy has lyrics in both English and Korean language. The song will propel to popularity with its international appeal.

Talking about working with Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK has said, "It’s such an honour to get to work with Lady Gaga, an artist we like so much, and we’re so happy. We had fun working on the track, so we hope [our fans] BLINKS around the world enjoy listening to ‘Sour Candy.’ We’re hoping that it’s a song that’s loved by a lot of people."

'Sour Candy' has also set the ball rolling for BLACKPINK's upcoming comeback album, that will drop soon with 10 tracks. The first single from the album will be released in June.