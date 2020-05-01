Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Send Fans in a Frenzy As They Tease Collaboration With a Cryptic Tweet! 

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus lockdown has surely drowned everyone's spirits and musical artists across the globe have been doing their bit to help change that by hosting live sessions and stay-at-home concerts. Amid this quarantine time, Justin Bieber has been hella active on social media and particularly his TikTok videos have surely been keeping everyone entertained and how. The singer recently took to Twitter to share an update that seemed like an announcement for something big and well, just when his fans began to wonder if he was dropping a new single, it was Ariana Grande's response to it that left everyone going crazy. Justin Bieber Says He’s Grateful After Fans Host #BieberVirtualConcert Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Bieber took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon saying, "special announcement tomorrow at 10 am pst." Like this was any less of an exciting thing, fans went into a total frenzy after Ariana quoting Bieber's tweet wrote, "see you there everybody." This led to both their fandoms going crazy over an upcoming collaboration and well, what can we say, two artists like this duo dropping a single amid lockdown would certainly be the perfect treat.

Not just Justin and Ariana but their manager, Scooter Braun also tagged both of them in a tweet that consisted of wide eyes emoji, thus confirming things further.

Check Out Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Tweet Here:

see u there everybody 🖤 https://t.co/D5KPxIwZ3L — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 30, 2020

Fans could hardly contain their emotions over this Twitter exchange and were quick enough to jump to various conclusions. A user wrote, "THE RUMOURS ARE REAL! Yummy remix ft. @ArianaGrande out tomorrow 10 PM PST". Another user mentioned, "I’m excited and idk what’s happening."

There have been rumours for a while that Justin may be dropping a remix of his recently released single, "Yummy" and with this news, it seems like Grande may be a part of it too. Let's see what the big announcement will be!