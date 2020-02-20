Suicide Squad 2: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba Spotted Shooting in Panama, Don't Miss David Dastmalchian's Glimpse as Polka-Dot Man (See Pics)

Suicide Squad 2 shoot (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Suicide Squad may not have turned out to be as amazing as expected for fans but they are all set to watch the franchise get better with its sequel. The filming for Suicide Squad 2 is underway currently after the release of her recent standalone film Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey, Margot Robbie is back in her colourful get up for the Suicide Squad sequel. The film stars Robbie alongside Idris Elba, Steve Agee, Alice Braga, and David Dastmalchian. It was earlier confirmed that Will Smith will not be returning for the sequel as his character Deadshot and hence he's nowhere to be seen. Birds of Prey First Reactions Out! Critics Hail Margot Robbie and Call the Film 'Criminally Fun Celebration of Sisterhood'.

As for Elba, while it was reported that he will be replacing Smith as Deadshot, it was later revealed that he will essay a new character. While these set photos show his first look, it is still not quite clear, who he will be playing in the film. The new set photos also give us a glimpse of the David Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man who will be seen in the sequel. Filming on the superhero sequel began back in September in Georgia, although currently, the crew has been shooting in Panama. Will Smith Will Not Return As Deadshot for ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel.

Check Out Pictures From The Sets of Suicide Squad 2:

Nuevas imágenes del rodaje de #SuicideSquad2 donde también podemos ver a #IdrisElba aparte de #MargotRobbie pic.twitter.com/mfDpUlfXNq — Agente Venom (@AgenteVenom11) February 20, 2020

Here Are More Pictures from the Sets of Suicide Squad 2:

Suicide Squad 2 is being helmed by James Gunn and is slated for an August 6, 2021 release. DC's latest film Birds Of Prey, opened to a lukewarm response at the box office but it looks like it will be making up for all its losses in June with the much-awaited Wonder Woman: 1984 starring Gal Gadot.