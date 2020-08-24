The first footage of the upcoming iteration of Batman, a film titled The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, dropped on the internet at DC FanDome. The movie showed us first look at Robert Pattison as the caped crusader. Jokes about how he a terrible vampire who took 10 years to transform into a bat since Twilight. But jokes are also rife on how terrifically unrecognisable Colin Farrel is looking in the teaser. Seriously, chances are good that audience even missed out on Farrel's appearance. The Batman: 5 Pointers Director Matt Reeves Revealed About Robert Pattinson's Film at the DC Fandome Panel.

Colin plays the role of the DC villain The Penguin in the movie. He has been stripped off of his thick eyebrows. He has been given a sharper nose. Prosthetics make him look older. And well, some fans feels the makers could have simply hired Richard Kind for the role, given how similar Colin is looking to him after all the makeup. Check out some tweets here. The Batman Teaser Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is a Broody, Brutal Dark Knight as He Gets His Detective Mode On to Catch a Killer! (Watch Video).

Yes, That's Colin Farrel

Richard Kind Would Have Been Better?

I mean, great job by the Batman makeup crew on Colin Farrell and everything, but wouldn't have been easier to just hire Richard Kind? pic.twitter.com/Ppg3860ySt — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) August 23, 2020

Whoa!

I can’t believe this is Colin Farrell as Penguin. He’s unrecognizable lol pic.twitter.com/sbedKZxJna — Social Damising (@jdamis) August 23, 2020

Unrecognisable

Colin Farrell looking unrecognizable as Penguin pic.twitter.com/FrZutXijvC — Martin Fisher (@OnlyMcFisherMan) August 23, 2020

At the panel at DC FanDome, director Reeves said that The Batman will be an origin story for The Penguin, Catwoman and The Riddler. "It’s actually in a weird way the origins of a lot of our Rogues Gallery characters. Selina isn’t Catwoman yet, that’s actually part of the journey. Oz is not yet the kingpin that he’s going to become, he’s The Penguin and in fact doesn’t like being called The Penguin. And The Riddler is just emerging for the first time," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).