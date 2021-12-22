Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra-starrer The Matrix Resurrections was released on the theatres and HBO Max simultaneously on December 22. Helmed by Lana Wachowski, the film revolves around two realities that returns back to the world. And, the mission on the flick is to search the reality, to actually know himself for which Keanu (Anderson) will have to choose a path to fulfil his aim.The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth movie in The Matrix franchise. Having said that, as per the reviews, the sci-fi action flick has received mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the theatres and OTT platform The Matrix Resurrections got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. The Matrix Resurrections Movie Review: Keanu Reeves’ Fourth Film in the Sci-Fi Franchise Is a Disappointingly Forgettable Outing (LatestLY Exclusive).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as The Matrix Resurrections movie download, The Matrix Resurrections movie download in 720p HD, The Matrix Resurrections movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like The Matrix Resurrections Full Movie Download, The Matrix Resurrections Tamilrockers, The Matrix Resurrections Tamilrockers HD Download, The Matrix Resurrections Movie Download Pagalworld, The Matrix Resurrections Movie Download Filmyzilla, The Matrix Resurrections Movie Download Openload, The Matrix Resurrections Movie Download Tamilrockers, The Matrix Resurrections Movie Download Movierulz, The Matrix Resurrections Movie Download 720p, The Matrix Resurrections Full Movie Download 480p, The Matrix Resurrections Full Movie Download bolly4u,The Matrix Resurrections Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, The Matrix Resurrections Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film. The Matrix Resurrections Trailer 2: Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Seek Each Other Out in This Action-Packed Promo; Priyanka Chopra Reveals Neo’s Fate (Watch Video).

Watch The Matrix Resurrections Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps.

For the unversed, The Matrix Resurrections sees Keanu Reeves as Thomas Anderson aka Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Tiffany aka Trinity, Priyanka Chopra as Sati. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Lambert Wilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Christina Ricci. The Matrix Resurrections is currently running on the theatres and on HBO Max.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2021 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).