Recently, we told you how Kareena Kapoor Khan has watched The Queen's Gambit and wishes to know if India can make something like that. Well, we don't about that but it seems the miniseries has definitely taken the OTT content world by storm. The series has become the biggest scripted limited series for Netflix ever. That's not all. All the frenzy and glorious reviews for the show have helped the novel it is based on be part of the New York Times' Best Seller's list, 37 years after it was published. Kareena Kapoor Khan Watches The Queen’s Gambit And Wants To Know ‘Can Someone Please Make This Here?’

The Queen's Gambit is about Chess prodigy Beth who's difficult life in an orphanage becomes the biggest roadblock in her soaring fame as a chess player. The series is deeply satisfying as it flaunts everything a teenager goes through. It also reminds us of Anne With An E who had a similar upbringing but found a way to fight the darkness and torture in her life.

A record-setting 62 million households chose to watch The Queen’s Gambit in its first 28 days, making it Netflix's biggest scripted limited series to date. pic.twitter.com/TVC3p4i5Bv — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2020

Now everyone wants to be a Chess player:

More fun facts related to The Queen’s Gambit: ♕ The series made the Top 10 in 92 countries & ranked #1 in 63 countries ♕ The novel has entered The New York Times bestseller list, 37 years after its release ♕ Google searches for “How To Play Chess” have hit a nine-year peak — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2020

We don't know if learning Chess from Google is a great idea but we are damn stoked that a series has made people take up an intelligent sport.

