The reviews for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad are out! This one is a superhero movie and a soft reboot of the 2016 film. From the time of its inception, fans have been excited to the 't' about the flick and finally, the moment is here. The latest DC offering brings back Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney as Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, and Captain Boomerang, respectively. Well, early reviews of The Suicide Squad look damn positive, so let's check out what the critics have to say about it. The Suicide Squad: Here's Where You Can Watch James Gunn’s Film When It Releases in Theatres in India!

Time Out: “Gunn gels it together with a wicked sense of humour and an evident affection for his characters who, though not so endearing as his Guardians of the Galaxy, are a hoot to hang around with.”

The Hollywood Reporter: "Gunn’s gleefully violent new picture mostly ignores David Ayer’s 2016 dud but isn’t a reboot. Not only does it find the nastily enjoyable vibe that eluded its predecessor, but it also tells a story worth following — while balancing its most appealing character with others whose disposability (they aren’t sent on suicide missions for nothin’) doesn’t prevent them from being good company onscreen." The Suicide Squad Trailer: James Gunn’s Supervillain Flick Sees a Monster Plot With Crazy Weird Characters (Watch Video).

Watch Trailer:

Indiewire: "The most fun and least depressing superhero movie in a very long time, Gunn’s deliriously ultra-violent The Suicide Squad wears the yoke of its genre with a lightness that allows it to slip loose of the usual restraints, if not quite shake them off altogether."

Empire: "Gunn puts plenty of time into building the team’s bond. If he lets it loosen in the middle, by the time it comes to the final showdown, as Starro wobbles destructively over the island, he’s made his senseless band make sense as a team."

The Independent: "Gunn’s distinct and self-assured vision, which he’s said was left untouched and unbothered by studio interference, puts The Suicide Squad alongside the very best of modern comic-book filmmaking. His film, which now comes with an all-important “The” at the beginning of its title, functions both as a sequel and a fresh start."

Well, after going through the above reviews, we are sure The Suicide Squad is a treat. FYI, the film is set to release on July 30 in the United Kingdom, on August 5 in Australia, and on August 6 in the USA. Stay tuned!

