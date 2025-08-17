The Summer I Turned Pretty has slowly become one of the most popular shows this summer and has been flooding the internet with memes, edits, reaction videos and analysis posts flooding our social media. Jenny Han’s creation has garnered attention from everywhere across the world. From American moms who have proudly and loudly declared themselves to be Team Conrad to Indian millennials who have made the most unhinged desi edits for the show, the love and admiration for The Summer I Turned Pretty is unimaginable. And as we inch closer to the September 17 Finale of the show, the internet is abuzz with predictions and expectations from the show. While those who have already read the book are expecting the same ending, here are five main things fans are eager to witness in the upcoming episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty. ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Episode 6: Laurel Finally Agrees To Join Belly’s Wedding, Belly and Conrad Share Intimate Moment.

A Much-Awaited Flashback to Belly Conrad’s Valentine’s Day Celebration

oh i cannot WAIT to see conrad possibly giving belly the moon + stars earrings for a valentine’s day present in the flashback pic.twitter.com/YO0o0ayWWn — ary ✿ spencer reid’s wife❤️‍🔥 (@stillenchantedd) August 8, 2025

Infinity has always been an integral part of the relationship that Belly and Conrad share. And there is a particularly heart-warming scene from the books that fans are eager to watch on screen, with the twists and flavours that Jenny Han and the makers have been putting into all the scenes. The Valentine’s Day celebration between Belly and Conrad, when they were dating. The chapter, in the book, ends with a profound callback to all that Conrad offers to Belly, instead of the traditional chocolates and flowers - he offers infinity.

The Possibly Final Belly-Flop?

i have a feeling we're getting this in the next ep and also this season's belly flop right before the bachelor party as this will symbolize the last time everyone hangs out before the storm (problems once again occuring) pic.twitter.com/Y7KyBS8gks — Tani 🎀 tsitp spoilers (@conradsinfinte) August 15, 2025

While the wedding has still been planned in the background for a few weeks, the last two episodes gave us some significant time jumps and brought D-Day closer. Fans are keen to witness the much-awaited bachelor-bachelorette party of Jeremiah and Belly and are also excited to finally get glimpses of the story behind the show’s season 3 poster. The party is also expected to finally put all the cards on the table, as the secret of Jeremiah’s cheating finally comes up, in front of Conrad.

Conrad Finding Out That His Brother Cheated on Belly

and when conrad finds out about cabo and he tells jeremiah hes just like adam and thats how he finds out adam cheated pic.twitter.com/I6PHkEKHDj — bri 🧸 TSITP SPOILERS! (@yawildestdreams) August 16, 2025

If there is one thing we know about Conrad, it's that he is always anti-cheating. His heart broke when he found out his father (Adam) cheated on his mother, while she was going through chemo. So, he, finally finding out that Jeremiah cheated on Belly, has been an eager twist that fans are waiting for. A key reason for this is that Conrad left Cousins and gave Belly and Jeremiah the space to build a happy relationship, because he thought Jeremiah would make Belly happy and never hurt her. People are also speculating that this could be the moment that Jeremiah finally comes to know about a secret that Conrad and Belly have kept for years - the fact that Adam cheated on Susannah.

Conrad & Anika’s Conversations and the Possibility of Belly Getting Jealous?

who's seated for jealous belly next week ??? Conrad pls make anika laugh a LOT — em☽｡⋆ spoilers (@tsitpxbonrad) August 13, 2025

A small but integral part of the story in the book was when Belly’s only friend outside her childhood - Anika - finally meets Conrad and calls him hot. The instant reaction that Belly has is hilarious and something that people really want to see. Fans are sure that this will be built on further, as we witness Anika and all of Jere and Belly’s friends coming to Cousins for their pre-wedding events.

Conrad’s Love Confession

they’re releasing merch specifically dedicated to conrad’s love confession pic.twitter.com/x1H5MjZnpR — conrad fisher pr (@darlingods) August 15, 2025

When a couple have been pushing and pulling for three seasons but has never said “I Love You” out loud, their final confession is sure to be electric. And that is what everyone expects Conrad’s love confession to be. With brands releasing “Don’t marry him. Don’t be with him. Be with me,” merch that immortalises the iconic moment that we are all eagerly awaiting in the coming week.

We hope that these expectations and predictions help you to chart out all that might happen in The Summer I Turned Pretty this week. Even as the core story and the book have been out for years now, Jenny Han has managed to surprise fans, almost every single episode, with a new aspect of the story that nobody expected. And fans are also excited to see what that will be, for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7. The episode is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, at 12.30 pm IST.

