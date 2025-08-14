The latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been creating quite a rave across social media. After the world finally tried to understand Conrad (played by Christopher Briney) through his POV, we are back to Belly’s narration and fans have been immensely happy with the turn of events. The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the love triangle between Isabel Conklin (played by Lola Tung), Conrad Fisher and Jeremiah Fisher (played by Gavin Casalegno), and while Belly and Jere are engaged and planning their wedding, she seems to be feeling strong emotions towards her ex boyfriend and jeremiah’s brother - Conrad.

Last week, we saw Conrad and Belly spend the entire day together, running errands for her wedding with Jeremiah, sharing an intimate moment where Conrad just wipes some peach juice off her face and then enjoying a nice home-cooked meal as they drink a bottle of wine, before Jeremiah walks in. The episode ends with Belly deciding to go back to Boston with Jeremiah so she can put some space between her and Conrad. And we enter the new episode, where two weeks have passed and she is finally forced to come back to the beach house in Cousins. Except, her strong feelings towards Conrad seems to still be strong.

We also see Belly and Jere try to find a house they live in, realising that Jere does not have a very good credit score and trying to navigate that. Meanwhile, at Cousins, Conrad sees that Belly is not feeling her best self, is missing her mother and therefore skipping meals. He goes over to talk to Laurel (Played by Jackie Chung) and tries to convince her to be a part of the wedding, for Belly’s sake. The heartwarming conversation had people feeling all types of ways.

We also see Laurel finally deciding to take Conrad’s advice and going to Belly’s bridal shower, where they reconcile. Meanwhile Conrad spends the day with his brother and father (Adam played by Tom Everrett Scott), where he finds out that his dad is dating the woman he cheated on his mother with and tries to hide his emotions on the subject. We finally see him coming clean to his family about being fired from the medical job. Meanwhile Belly spends the night at her mom’s house, where they watch a movie together and she reminisces about her younger self, who would dream about Conrad. The episode ended with a fan-awaited scene, where Conrad cuts his leg in a surfing accident and a worried Belly helps him clean up his wound, which stirs a lot of emotions inside her. Here’s what the fans have to say about the latest episode

Fans Rejoiced the Return of Taylor Swift Music In the Best Possible Way

SHE’S BACK FROM THE DEAD EVERYONE TAYLOR SWIFT’S JUST GOT BACK AGAIN COZ NOW SHE KNOWS HER HEART’S BACK BEATING FOR CONRAD YES JENNIFER YOU ARE SO INSANE FOR THIS#TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/mvhXkrSW47 — ja ∞ conniebelly yearners (@JLSilverio_) August 13, 2025

It Was the Little Things That Fans Appreciated

belly taking a deep breath every time she starts feeling things around conrad or when she’s thinking of him to shake them off and push them away is so cinema pic.twitter.com/J6TnBw170h — bren | tsitp s3 🍓 (@itbgal) August 13, 2025

Laurel Asked the Questions Team Conrad Has Been Seeking Answers To

oh laurel.. i've been asking this since season 1 get in line pic.twitter.com/ieC9NKDGuc — ً (@hclliwells) August 13, 2025

Is It the Summer I Turned Pretty if There Are No Jokes on Jere Cheating?

STEVEN GETTING BELLY AIRTAGS AND SAYING IT IS SO SHE DOESNT LOSE JEREMIAH ON HER HONEYMOON BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE IS A CHEATER PLEASE pic.twitter.com/5zmgG76FFc — tsitp lockdown (@torturedfilm) August 13, 2025

And Everyone Related to Belly and Her Reaction to a Hurt Conrad Leaning on Him

her touching the spot where conrad was leaning on and her skin still burning from his touch because he sends jolts of electricity throughout her entire body. pic.twitter.com/XATHE5NOAB — bren | tsitp s3 🍓 (@itbgal) August 13, 2025

With the completion of the sixth episode, The Summer I Turned Pretty has crossed its halfway mark, with five more episodes left in the series. Fans are already excited for the upcoming episodes, as we wait to see Belly and Jeremiah’s bachelorette - bachelor parties respectively and witness if the Belly Jeremiah wedding will actually go through. The Summer I Turned Pretty releases on Amazon Prime, every Wednesday at 12.30 pm IST.

