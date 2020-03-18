Timothee Chalamet Says 'Crema My Heart Is With You' As the Italian Town Where Call Me By Your Name Was Filmed Grapples With Coronavirus 

Timothee Chalamet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus has brought countries across the globe to a standstill as lockdowns are being put in place to contain the spread of this deadly virus. Italy is the European country hardest hit by coronavirus and it has been heartening to see the number of cases rise each passing day. Italy reported 3,526 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. A total of 345 people also lost their lives due to COVID-19 till now. It has indeed been disheartening to hear stories of Italian health professionals and those videos of quarantined folks trying to keep up the positive vibe amidst all this. Actor Timothee Chalamet has a special connection to Northern Italy, Crema in particular given that the actor shot his Academy Award Winning film, Call Me By Your Name there. Game Of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says He's Showing Mild Symptoms Of Cold in a Detailed Instagram Post.

Taking to Twitter, Chalamet revealed that he's beyond heartbroken to hear about the state of things in Italy and especially the locales where he shot the Luca Guadagnino film. The Little Women actor wrote, "I’m thinking of EVERYONE in hotspots right now, young and old, but CREMA - my heart is with you, I can’t believe this is happening. Heartbroken at these stories I‘m reading, in locations I know!! Please try to stay safe." The actor who is otherwise known to stay off Twitter for most days, took to social media to reveal his heartbroken state. Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Bond Girl Asks Fans to 'Take It Seriously' in Her Instagram Post.

Check Out Timothee Chalamet's Tweet Here:

I’m thinking of EVERYONE in hotspots right now, young and old, but CREMA - my heart is with you, I can’t believe this is happening. Heartbroken at these stories I‘m reading, in locations I know!! Please try to stay safe — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) March 18, 2020

Hollywood hasn't been coping well with coronavirus given that famed celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko among others tested positive for COVID-19. There have been constant appeals from celebs to their fans to stay indoors and follow the health and safety guidelines issued by World Health Organisation (WHO) as prevention measures.