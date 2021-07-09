Tom Hanks is one of America’s best actors working today. Hanks is the most down to earth celebrity that you’ll come across. Tom Hanks for how great of an actor he is, is equally loved for being an amazing person too. He has the ability to lose himself in the characters that he plays, be it just Hanks lending his voice, he is able to distinguish these people apart. He never plays the same role twice and that’s a really admirable quality of his that has to be appreciated. Tom Hanks Birthday Special: Some of the Most Popular Quotes from His Brilliant Movies That Deserve a Special Round of Applause.

With how deep and influential Tom Hanks’ characters have been, it’s a sure thing that they have had some really great quotes. We have often quoted him on "Life is a Box of Chocolates...', and 'Earn This...' etc. So to celebrate his 65th birthday, we are taking a look at 11 very underrated best movie quotes.

And We Thought We Had Sucky Love Lives!

Tom Hanks Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Forrest Gump's Mother Has Quite Some Gems!

Tom Hanks Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Inspiring Thought, Even If Your Only Plan is To Get Out of Your Home!

Tom Hanks Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Ah Well... Every Employee's Mantra!

Tom Hanks Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Sure It Does... But Why Does It Have to be The Bad Ones?

Tom Hanks Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Another Employee Mantra!

Tom Hanks Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

God Created Man Or Man Created God? The World's Biggest Mystery!

Tom Hanks Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Walt Disney Knows it Best!

Tom Hanks Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Quite Apt for These Times...

Tom Hanks Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Tom Hanks Does Live By This Line!

Tom Hanks Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Obvious, or Just Brilliant?

Tom Hanks Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Tom Hanks will be next seen in the sci-fi drama Finch, biopic Elvis, and the musical Pinocchio. Wishing this versatile performer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).