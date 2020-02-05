Tony Jaa Birthday: From Chasing Deepika Padukone To Fighting Paul Walker, 5 Best Action Sequences Of The Thai Actor

Tony Jaa (Photo Credits: YouTube)

If you have not tried to replicate Tony Jaa's fight moves with your siblings or friends, you have missed out on so much. And probably for the best. Because let us be honest, the ones who have tried have been at the risk of breaking a nose, a few bones or getting an earful from the parents. But, the point is that Tony Jaa has been a favourite action star for millions of youngsters across the globe. The ripped dude has inspired so many of us to take up martial arts. The action star turns 44 today. And to express our love for him, we are going to talk about a few of his best-action moments on screen. Bruce Lee Birth Anniversary Special: 5 Awesome Action Scenes of the Martial Arts Legend That You Should Watch (Video).

We advise you to not imitate any of these as all of them have been performed under expert supervision by Tony Jaa. Seriously, you'd get really pumped and be tempted to imitate, but DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME.

Paul Walker Vs Tony Jaa (Furious 7)

Tony had a quick but insane role in Furious 7. The action star fought against Paul Walker and it is one of the best and most authentic combat sequences in the film's franchise.

Chasing Deepika Padukone (xXx: Return of Xander Cage)

Our very own Deepika Padukone did one action sequence with Tony Jaa. In one scene of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, she was chased by the action star. And she managed to overpower him, with a gun, though.

Debut Performance (Ong Bak)

Tony Jaa made his debut with Ong Bak. He cemented himself as the action star to watch out for, with this bonkers of a fight club scene.

This Brilliant Scene (The Protector)

This insane fight sequence has been shot in one take. Can you imagine the kind of prep that must have gone into making this scene work? Amazing!

And Finally... (Ong Bak 3)

Shot on a beautiful backdrop, atop a gorgeous temple, this scene is all bloody insane.

Goes without saying but we'll never get tired of watching Tony Jaa fighting on the screen. Very happy birthday to the star. We cannot thank him enough for all the entertainment he has provided.