Trace Adkins and Sarah Trahern are all set to perform at the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honours on August 25. ACM Honours is a live event held after the ACM Awards show, dedicated to celebrating special award honourees, off-camera category winners, and ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards. The ACM Honours will be hosted by two-time ACM award winner Carly Pearce. Grammy Awards 2021: Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber Win Best Country Duo/Group Performance for '10,000 Hours'.

The line-up of artists confirmed to perform at the ACM Honours include Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ronnie Dunn, Sara Evans, Nicolle Galyon, HARDY, Alan Jackson, Chris Janson, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, RaeLynn, Jordan Reynolds, Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban, Laura Veltz, Sam Williams, and Lee Ann Womack. Grammys 2021: H.E.R. Wins Song of the Year for for ‘I Can’t Breathe’, Says We Are the Change We Wish To See.

Special awards recipients to be celebrated at the 14th Annual ACM Honours include Ken Burns' Country Music, RAC Clark, Luke Combs, Ross Copperman, Dan + Shay, Rascal Flatts, Joe Galante, Toby Keith, Lady A, Loretta Lynn, Gretchen Peters, and Curly Putman.

It is an evening dedicated to recognising the special honourees and winners from the 55th and 56th Academy of Country Music Awards. The event will take place on August 25 at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and will be live-streamed on Circle Network's social media channels. Circle Network will also air a television special around the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honours on November 23.

