Drummer Travis Barker touched a milestone on Saturday, as he set foot on an aircraft for the first time in almost 13 years. Travis was seen holding girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's hand as he overcame his fear. The 42-year-old musician had not travelled on a flight after his near-death experience in a 2008 plane crash. He was one of only two survivors from the mishap. Travis Barker 'might Fly Again' 12 Years After Deadly Plane Crash.

According to dailymail.co.uk, Travis made this trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from Camarillo, California. Travis hugged Kourtney and held her hand as they stepped onto the plane. The couple was accompanied by Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Cory Gamble. Travis Barker Shares Handwritten Note from Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian (See Pic).

Travis had hinted at overcoming his fears when he had tweeted in June: "I might fly again."

