The Vertigo fame star Kim Novak will be honoured with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, Novak, became the world's top box office draw during the late '50s and early '60s thanks to films now considered classics such as Joshua Logan's Picnic (1955); Otto Preminger's The Man with the Golden Arm (1955); George Sidney's Pal Joey (1957); and Alfred Hitchock's Vertigo (1958) in which she plays dual characters. Remake of Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo in Development; Robert Downey Jr Eyeing the Lead Role.

While announcing the actress's honour, Venice Film Festival released a statement calling Novak, "a star who was emancipated; a rebel at the heart of Hollywood who illuminated the dreams of movie lovers before retiring to her ranch in Oregon to dedicate herself to painting and to her horses," as quoted by Variety. As part of the tribute, Venice will world premiere the documentary biopic "Kim Novak's Vertigo," directed and written by Alexandre O. Philippe.

The documentary blends rare archival footage with personal reflections from Novak and glimpses into her reclusive life along Oregon's wild Rogue River, and traces her path from mid-century cinema icon to fiercely private artist.

"Inadvertently becoming a screen legend, Kim Novak was one of the most beloved icons of an entire era of Hollywood films, from her auspicious debut during the mid-1950s until her premature and voluntary exile from the gilded cage of Los Angeles a short while later," said Venice chief Alberto Barbera as quoted by Variety. Barbera went on to add that Novak "Never refrained from criticising the studio system, choosing her roles, who she let into her private life and even her name." Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic to Face Carlos Alcaraz in Men's Singles Quarterfinals.

On being bestowed with the honour, Novak said, "I am deeply, deeply touched to receive the prestigious Golden Lion Award from such an enormously respected film festival. To be recognised for my body of work at this time in my life is a dream come true. I will treasure every moment I spend in Venice. It will fill my heart with joy," as quoted by Variety. The fest's upcoming 82nd edition in Venice will run from August 27 to September 6.