Shehnaaz Gill became a household name, thanks to Bigg Boss 13. Since then, the singer has been ruling the internet with her stunning pictures and music videos. Recently, she also was in Kashmir shooting for a song with rapper Badshah. Well, now the latest we hear is that Shehnaaz is all set to collaborate with none other than singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Yes, you read that right! Diljit took to his social media and shared the first poster of his Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh'. Shehnaaz Gill Looks Like ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ As She Dances to Preity Zinta-Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Bumbro’ Song in the Snowy Locale (Watch Video).

Going by the looks, this one looks like a comedy. The poster sees Dosanjh carrying a toddler on his back. The movie also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill and Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal in key roles. After melting hearts with her stint on TV and churning chartbuster songs, Shehnaaz will now add one more feather to her hat by venturing into acting. It'll indeed be fun to see her and Diljit together. Shehnaaz Gill Undergoes Gorgeous Transformation, Says Being Body-Shamed on Bigg Boss 13 Fuelled Her.

Check Out The Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Recently. Shehnaaz was also clicked at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Canada for the shoot of her feature film. Workwise, Diljit was last seen in Bollywood film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari whereas Shehnaaz was busy with the shooting of her music videos. Helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron, 'Honsa Rakh' is scheduled to release on October 15, 2021. Stay tuned!

