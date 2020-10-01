Coffee is a brewed drink prepared from roasted coffee beans and it is something that many of them across the globe are addicted to. It is indeed one of the most popular drinks in the work that comes in various ways such as espresso, caffè latte, cappuccino and many others. Coffee is usually served hot, but nowadays even iced coffee is common. To lessen its bitter taste, sugar or its substitutes and even milk is used. Everyone has their kind of preferences when it comes to coffee. International Coffee Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Celebrations of the Observance That Celebrates the Beverage.

International Coffee Day that is observed on October 1 is used to promote and celebrate coffee as a beverage. There are numerous events that are usually being held across the globe in order to celebrate this occasion. However, this year it wouldn’t happen so owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The exact origin of International Coffee Day is unknown, but it was in 1983 in Japan that an event was promoted by The All Japan Coffee Association. So on this day, let’s take a look at the celebs who are known for their love for coffee. International Coffee Day 2020 Quotes & HD Images: Quirky Thoughts And Instagram Captions to Share With Photos of a Hot Cup of Coffee!

Shah Rukh Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Apr 27, 2019 at 5:57am PDT

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katy Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 9, 2018 at 12:57pm PST

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Jul 1, 2019 at 12:23am PDT

Jacqueline Fernandez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Apr 7, 2016 at 6:00am PDT

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 28, 2018 at 3:07am PDT

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So these are some of the celebs who are well-known coffee drinkers! Coffee lovers will totally agree to Cherise Sinclair, “No matter what historians claimed, BC really stood for Before Coffee”.

