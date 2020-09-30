Coffee - it is not just a drink but a way of life. From the wide variety of rich dark roast black coffee to espresso shots to the always trending range of cappuccinos and frappuccinos, there is more to coffee than meets the eye and each kind has its own place in our lives. As an effort to celebrate all these different types of coffee and the love that we share for them, International Coffee Day is celebrated across the world on October 1. International Coffee Day 2020 celebrations are sure to be extra special as we have grown to appreciate the role that coffee plays in acting as an instant pick me up and filling us with some much-needed energy. As we prepare to celebrate International Coffee Day 2020, here’s everything you need to know about this observance. On International Coffee Day 2020, These Coffee Quotes and Funny Memes Jokes Are Perfect to 'Espresso' Your Love For The Brew.

When is International Coffee Day 2020?

As mentioned above, International Coffee Day is celebrated every year on September 29. The celebration of Coffee Day has been prevalent across the world however one International day of commemoration was launched in Milan. Know Some Fascinating Incidents And Interesting Facts About This Drink.

History of International Coffee Day Celebrations

International Coffee Day was first launched in Milan by the International Coffee Organization as part of Expo 2015. Prior to this, the celebration was scattered on different days in different parts of the world. The All Japan Coffee Association first promoted a similar event in 1983 while the United States celebrated International Coffee Day publicly as early as in 2005. Even today there are various International Coffee Day celebrations across the world. However, an array of countries celebrate International Coffee Day on September 29, from Mexico and the United States to India, Slovakia, Ethiopia, Poland among others. Did You Know Coffee Can Burn Fat? Know Noteworthy 7 Benefits of the Happy Beverage.

Significance of International Coffee Day

In addition to being a celebration of this delicious concoction by coffee lovers, International Coffee Day celebrations also stand as a reminder to initiate conversations on fair trade, partisan pricing and other issues that can benefit the coffee farmers across the world. These conversations are crucial as they stand reminder to the fact that while we may enjoy the most expensive roasts from across the world, the profits may not drip down to the plantation owners.

International Coffee Day 2020 celebrations are sure to be mostly online. International organisations are sure to organise online events and conferences to increase awareness about the importance of coffee plantations and the steps we need to take to help in the cultivation and sustenance of this business. If you too are a coffee lover eager to share your love for this delicious drink with the world, whip up your favourite coffee and share your joy online!

