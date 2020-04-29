Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Sai Pallavi and Other South Celebs Pay Condolences on Social Media

Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal Lal, Sai Pallavi on Irrfan Khan's Death (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Irrfan Khan, one of the finest talents of India Cinema, breathed his last at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, where he was admitted yesterday with a colon infection. The news of his demise has left every industry members shocked. Celebs across film industries have poured in condolences on social media. South stars Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Sai Pallavi and many others took to Twitter to express their grief. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53, Shoojit Sircar Tweets Condolence Message.

Kamal Haasan who is popularly known for his works in Tami Cinema, wrote, “Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time.” Premam fame Sai Pallavi mentioned in her tweet how she has not met Khan but yet this loss feels personal. She wrote, “Your work and love for the art has made you so close and dear to our hearts. May your soul be in a much happier and peaceful place.” Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also offered condolence on the micro-blogging site. Let’s take a look at the tweets shared by south celebs on the demise of Irrfan Khan. Irrfan Khan Dies At 53: From Haasil to Angrezi Medium - Memorable Bollywood Performances of the Actor That Showcased His Unmatched Skills.

Kamal Haasan

Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 29, 2020

Sai Pallavi

I have not even met you sir. But this loss feels so personal. Your work and love for the art has made you so close and dear to our hearts. May your soul be in a much happier and peaceful place. #IrrfanKhan — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) April 29, 2020

Mohanlal

Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/JT6uWgagTj — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 29, 2020

Hansika

Such heartbreaking news ,an incredible Artist with an iconic Legacy of work . Gone too soon . He was an inspiration to me and many . #IrrfanKhan A great loss to cinema and the craft . May your soul RIP. Deepest condolences to his family .#RIPIrrfanKhan — Hansika (@ihansika) April 29, 2020

Trisha Krishnan

Woke up to more tragedy and shock today💔 Rip #IrrfanKhan I feel happy to have shared screen space with you.Your body of work,talent and dignity never failed to amaze https://t.co/uJpHUyueBv and strength to your family. — Trish (@trishtrashers) April 29, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal

#RIPIrrfanKhan 💔 you will be terribly missed. We will always cherish your wonderful cinematic creations! Strength to the family. News couldn’t get any worse. #GoneTooSoon — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan was one of the brilliant actors that Bollywood was blessed with. His role in Paan Singh Tomar won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Haasil, The Lunchbox, Piku, Hindi Medium and his last release Angrezi Medium are some his hit films. Irrfan Khan will be dearly missed.