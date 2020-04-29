Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Sai Pallavi and Other South Celebs Pay Condolences on Social Media
Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal Lal, Sai Pallavi on Irrfan Khan's Death (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Irrfan Khan, one of the finest talents of India Cinema, breathed his last at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, where he was admitted yesterday with a colon infection. The news of his demise has left every industry members shocked. Celebs across film industries have poured in condolences on social media. South stars Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Sai Pallavi and many others took to Twitter to express their grief. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53, Shoojit Sircar Tweets Condolence Message.

Kamal Haasan who is popularly known for his works in Tami Cinema, wrote, “Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time.” Premam fame Sai Pallavi mentioned in her tweet how she has not met Khan but yet this loss feels personal. She wrote, “Your work and love for the art has made you so close and dear to our hearts. May your soul be in a much happier and peaceful place.” Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also offered condolence on the micro-blogging site. Let’s take a look at the tweets shared by south celebs on the demise of Irrfan Khan. Irrfan Khan Dies At 53: From Haasil to Angrezi Medium - Memorable Bollywood Performances of the Actor That Showcased His Unmatched Skills.

Irrfan Khan was one of the brilliant actors that Bollywood was blessed with. His role in Paan Singh Tomar won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Haasil, The Lunchbox, Piku, Hindi Medium and his last release Angrezi Medium are some his hit films. Irrfan Khan will be dearly missed.