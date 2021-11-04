'You're Beautiful' singer James Blunt reportedly believes his west London pub is haunted by a ghost. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "James believes the ghost is that of someone who used to come in regularly because he always knocks over the same tankard. James and the staff reckon it must have been his favourite one." James Blunt Is Glad That COVID-19 Pandemic Helped Him Spend Time with Family.

The source added: "He appears quite regularly, knocking things about and causing hazards. A few of the staff were really freaked out when it first happened but now everyone views the ghost quite affectionately." "It keeps the staff on their toes because they have to be ready to catch the falling tankard at any time. It feels ridiculous but there is really no explanation for it." James Blunt Jokes That He's Doing Us All a Favour by Not Holding a Mini-Concert During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Fox and Pheasant (@thefoxandpheasantpub)

The 47-year-old star bought the pub, which was first founded in 1846, back in 2017 and after a year of renovations, reopened the venue in 2018, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Meanwhile, Blunt doesn't seem scared by the prospect of his upcoming chart battle with Adele, as they will both be releasing albums on November 29.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).