American actress Kerry Washington is celebrated for her graceful performances and magnetic presence on both the big and small screens. As she marks her 47th birthday on January 31, it's worth noting her impressive career spanning over three decades. Kerry has consistently demonstrated her versatility as a performer, excelling in various roles, whether in dramas, comedies, or television shows. Best known for her captivating portrayal of Olivia Pope in ABC's series Scandal, Kerry Washington has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. The talented actress has been a part of several popular TV shows and movies, such as Scandal, Fantastic Four series, Mr and Mrs Smith, Cars 3 and Django Unchained, among others. Six Triple Eight: Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey to Lead Tyler Perry's Netflix Film.

On this special occasion of the actress's birthday, let's delve into a retrospective journey, exploring the cinematic and television gems that have defined her illustrious career. Here are the best movies and shows of the actress throughout her career.

Confirmation

In Confirmation, Washington stars as Anita Hill, who accuses Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment. Washington worked with real-life Anita Hill to ensure that the events portrayed in the film were accurate and on point. The film received a positive response, and Wahington was widely praised for her performance.

The Last King of Scotland

The 2006 film The Last King of Scotland is based on the life of Ugandan King Idi Amin, played by Forest Whitaker. The movie follows the perspective of a Scottish doctor, Nicholas Garrigan, played by James McAvoy. Washington plays the role of Kay Amin, the youngest wife of Idi Amin's wives. Kay forms an extramarital affair with the doctor. Washington did a lot of research to prepare for the role and gave one of her most terrific performances to date.

Ray

In the 2004 film Ray, Kerry Washington took on the role of Della Bea Robinson, the second wife of R&B legend Ray Charles, portrayed by Jamie Foxx. While Washington's performance as the struggling wife of the music legend is commendable, it's Jamie Foxx who truly shines, delivering a powerful performance that earned him an Oscar for Best Actor.

Django Unchained

Quentin Tarantino's 2012 film sees Washington starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel Jackson and Jamie Foxx. The movie follows the story of a slave, Django (Foxx), who begins training under a German bounty hunter to rescue his wife, Broomhilda (Washington), from a slave owner. The film earned critical acclaim for its depiction of the story and the performance. LEAKED! Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Shooting For His Paul Thomas Anderson Film; Actor's Hippie Look Revealed! (View Pics and Video).

Scandal

Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope in Scandal is, without any doubt, her most iconic role. Scandal solidified Washington's career and also earned her multiple awards, including two Emmy nominations. Fans widely praised Washington's performance in the acclaimed series.

As the Emmy Award winner and Academy Award-nominated actress turns 47, we wish her a year of continued success and prosperity. Happy Birthday, Kerry Washington!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2024 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).