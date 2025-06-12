BTS’ Jeon Jungkook completed his 18-month mandatory military service in South Korea on June 11, 2025. He was discharged along with fellow bandmate Park Jimin. After their discharge, the duo appeared before the press and shared their experiences and future plans. Clips and photos from their press appearance outside the military base began circulating across social media platforms, with K-pop fans expressing excitement over their return. However, shortly after his return, Jungkook encountered an unexpected incident. According to Korean media reports, a Chinese woman broke into Jungkook’s house just hours after his discharge from the military. BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook Get Camera Shy After Military Discharge; ‘Be Mine’ Singer Recalls Hilarious Snoring Incident Featuring ‘Golden Maknae’ on Weverse Live (Watch Videos).

Chinese Woman Attempts To Break Into BTS Jungkook’s House

According to The Korea Times, a Chinese woman was arrested on Wednesday (June 11) for attempting to break into the home of BTS' Jungkook just hours after his discharge from the military. "The woman, reportedly in her 30s, went to the 27-year-old K-Pop superstar's residence in the Yongsan district and attempted to enter through the front door. However, despite multiple attempts, she failed to enter the correct PIN. She was then caught by a security official and later handed over to the police.

BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin After Their Military Discharge

After getting detained, the woman reportedly told the police that she was just eager to see Jungkook after his military discharge. She said, "I wished to see Jungkook after his discharge from the military." The matter is now being investigated by the concerned officials. In South Korea, there have been many cases where overly obsessed fans invade the private lives of idols without their permission. These fans are known as "Sasaeng fans."

Jungkook’s Instagram Post

Who Is a Sasaeng Fan?

Sasaeng, or saesang fan, is a South Korean term used to describe an obsessive fan or follower who invades the privacy of celebrities. This includes idols, actors, and other public figures in the South Korean entertainment industry. The term comes from the words "sa" meaning private and "saeng" meaning life. The craze and obsession that these specific fans carry often cross the line and are seen as a threat to the celebrities. BTS’ RM and V Make Grand Return After Finishing Mandatory Military Duties; Bangtan Boys Leader Plays ‘Detective Conan’ Theme on Saxophone in First Public Appearance (Watch Video).

With Jungkook and Jimin also returning from the mandatory military service, Suga is the last remaining BTS member to complete his duty. He will be discharged on June 21, 2025.

