ARMY, be happy because Kim Seokjin, aka BTS Jin, is here to make everyone smile. It was previously announced that Jin would be delivering a memorable experience to ARMY worldwide by performing the Happy Special Stage LIVE event, celebrating the release of his debut album, Happy. The live event streamed on Weverse, and fans can catch the repeat telecast. The Happy Special Stage LIVE celebrated Jin and his ARMY around the world. The live stream was scheduled for 7 pm on Saturday, November 16 (KST), with a second broadcast at 5 pm on Sunday, November 17 (KST). Don't be disheartened if you can't watch it on November 16; get ready because Sunday, November 17, will allow you to enjoy the performance in your time zone. BTS Jin To Make His Late-Night Solo Debut on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ (Watch Video).

A Global Celebration: Jin’s Happy Special Stage LIVE Streams Worldwide

Happy Special Stage LIVE will light up screens across the globe, streaming seamlessly on Weverse, the Weverse app, and Weverse TV. With real-time subtitles in eight languages, fans from every corner of the world can immerse themselves in the magic of Jin’s unforgettable performance. Jin performed 'Running Wild', 'Falling', 'I Will Come to you', 'Another Level', 'I’ll Be There', 'Super Tuna', 'Moon', 'The Astronaut' and 'Running Wild'. BTS’ Jin Is the Fashion It Boy in Latest Photoshoot, K-Pop Star Flaunts His Comfy Casual Style in New Pictures.

Watch ‘Happy’ Special Stage Day 1 LIVE

RT & REPLY THANK YOU JIN HAPPY TOGETHER WITH JIN HAPPY JIN ON STAGE#HappySpecialStage pic.twitter.com/gYKCepzebJ — jin files (@seokjinfile) November 16, 2024

I cannot stress this enough how much....how much I loved Another Level. What an amazing angsty rock ballad anthem !! It is made to be performed on the stage and JIN DEVOURED every last crumb 🔥 Throwing red roses on my screen sir🌹#HappySpecialStage #Jin_Happy_Special_Stage pic.twitter.com/TSMW6AwVui — UKIYO ⁷ HAPPY ❄️🔮 (@UKIYO_713) November 16, 2024

🔍| Setlist del Day 1 dell’ “HAPPY Special Stage”! - Running Wild - Falling - I will come to you - Another Level - I’ll Be There - Super Tuna - Moon - The Astronaut - Running Wild HAPPY JIN ON STAGE #HappySpecialStage @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/GDKwmnJFWZ — BTS Italia⁷ 💜 2025 💜 (@BTSItalia_twt) November 16, 2024

BTS Jin’s ‘Happy’ Track

More About ‘Happy’

BTS Jin's debut solo album HAPPY was released on November 15. The album is accompanied by the music video for the title track, Running Wild, which also serves as the EP's opening song. Jin’s solo project features six songs, each of which talks about happiness, gratitude, personal growth, and love.

