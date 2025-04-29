In a shocking incident, two friends, Ashish Vasantrao Pawar and Manoj Mahale, were brutally assaulted by three men while having dinner at a hotel in the CIDCO area in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The attackers, identified as Kartik Local, Kamlesh Mudiraj, and Jeevan Kurewar, not only beat the victims following a heated argument but also threatened them with a pistol, causing chaos at the hotel. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, which helped CIDCO Police swiftly identify and arrest the accused. A pistol was seized from them, and authorities are now verifying its legality. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Viciously Attacks Woman After She Resists Rape Bid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District.

2 Friends Assaulted, Threatened With Gun Inside Maharashtra Hotel

