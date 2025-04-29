Google is making a big change this year by hosting a special Android-focused event before its main developer conference, Google I/O 2025. The event called The Android Show: I/O edition, will take place on May 13 at 10 AM PT (around 10:30 PM IST). The upcoming event is expected to provide details about Android 16 updates and additional features. Android Ecosystem President, Sameer Samat, said, "As we gear up for Google I/O, we’re bringing you a special edition of The Android Show to kick things off and share some really cool Android updates we’ve been working on, including Android 16 and more." Apple Likley To Soon Launch Its 1st Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Release Date, Price, Specifications and Features.

The Android Show: I/O Edition

Get a front row seat to The Android Show: I/O Edition 🍿 May 13, 10 AM PT. Meet our team and learn about new experiences coming to Android. Set a reminder and be the first in the know → https://t.co/z8QLNSYkl6 #TheAndroidShow pic.twitter.com/RTzTOwUtFN — Android (@Android) April 28, 2025

Special Android Show on May 13

As we gear up for Google I/O, we’re bringing you a special edition of The Android Show to kick things off and share some really cool Android updates we’ve been working on, including Android 16 and more! You can tune into The Android Show: I/O edition on May 13th at 10 a.m. PT:… pic.twitter.com/eItk5dj6ik — Sameer Samat (@ssamat) April 28, 2025

