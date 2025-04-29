The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday, April 29, paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, including those from the state, during a special session. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial aid of INR 50 lakh for each bereaved family from Maharashtra. Apart from this, the daughter of one of the deceased, Santosh Jagdale's daughter, Asawari Jagdale, will be given a government job. The state reiterated its solidarity with the families and condemned the brutal act of terrorism. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Who Lost His Life While Trying To Save Tourists (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Cabinet Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Victims

