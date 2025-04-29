In a sweeping crackdown, the Trump administration has revoked visas of over 4,000 foreign students linked to serious criminal offences such as assault, robbery, and arson, according to a New York Post report. As per the reports, more than 90% of those affected were involved in severe crimes, including child endangerment, DUI, and human trafficking. The action comes as part of a broader enforcement agenda led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who emphasised a zero-tolerance stance. The State Department, in coordination with Homeland Security, cross-checked visa records with criminal databases to identify offenders. Many students have reportedly left voluntarily, while others face imminent deportation. The administration is also considering expanding the scrutiny to other visa categories. Donald Trump Administration Implements Major Changes to H-1B Visa Program Starting March 20, Know How Will This Impact Indian Workers.

4,000 Foreign Students Lose US Visas

