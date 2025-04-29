Elon Musk announced that Grok 3.5 early beta version would be released to SuperGrok subscribers only. The tech billionaire said, "It is the first AI that can, for example, accurately answer technical questions about rocket engines or electrochemistry." xAI-owner Elon Musk noted that Grok's reasoning capabilities would be extraordinary. He noted that Grok 3.5 would reason from the first principles and come up with answers that "simply don't exist on the internet". Grok Usage Surge: Elon Musk-Owned xAI’s Chatbot Sees Increase in Global Monthly Active Users by 5 Times, Daily Users Up 7.2 Times.

Grok 3.5 Release Confirmed, Coming Next Week to SuperGrok Subscribers, Said Elon Musk

Next week, Grok 3.5 early beta release to SuperGrok subscribers only. It is the first AI that can, for example, accurately answer technical questions about rocket engines or electrochemistry.@Grok is reasoning from first principles and coming up with answers that simply don’t… https://t.co/T1mpHromMw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2025

