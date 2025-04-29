New Delhi, April 29: Bajaj has launched its third remaining electric scooter, Bajaj Chetak 3503, in India at INR 1.10 ex-showroom price. The company launched its Bajaj Chetak 3501 and Bajaj Chetak 3502 in India in December 2024. The Bajaj Chetak 3503 was scheduled for release in 2026. Bajaj Chetak 35 series scooters are launched at affordable prices, with attractive designs and longer ranges, while continuing the legacy of Bajaj scooters.

Bajaj scooters were popular in the 1960s and 1970s when they were the first-ever scooters introduced in the early 1970s. Two years later (in 1972), Bajaj Chetak was launched in India, becoming widely popular nationwide. Now, electric scooters continue their history and offer several unique features and specifications that the riders need for the modern age. Bajaj Chetak 3503 bookings have already started in India, and deliveries are expected to start in May 2025. Suzuki Hayabusa Sales Surge 71% in India in FY2025, Company Selling 511 Units Shows Strong Demand for Superbike; Check Price, Specifications and More.

Bajaj Chetak 3503 Price in India

Bajaj Chetak 3503 price starts at INR 1,09,500 (ex-showroom) in India, making it the most affordable model in the Chetak 35 series. Bajaj Chetak 3501 is available at INR 1.30 lakh and Bajaj Chetak 3502 price started at INR 1.22 lakh. The Bajaj began delivering the 3501 and 3502 models between late December 2024 and early January 2025.

Bajaj Chetak 3503 Features, Range and Specifications

Bajaj Chetak 3503 comes with several highlighting features that a rider may want in an electric vehicle (EV). The Chetak 3503 comes with a 3.5kWh battery pack, which is capable of delivering up to 151 km range per charge. The top speed of this Bajaj scooter is 63 kmph. It takes three hours and 25 minutes to completely charge the e-scooter from 0 to 80%. The Bajaj Chetak 3503 electric scooter is available in four colours - Matt Grey, Brooklyn Black, Indigo Blue and Cyber White. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Updated Model To Launch on April 26, 2025; Set To Be Revealed at Hunterhood Festival in Delhi With New Features and Colours.

Bajaj Chetak 3503 offers various tech and safety features to the riders. It comes with a hill hold assist, Bluetooth and Music support, call and management, a colour LCD screen, LED headlight, and two ride modes - Eco and Sports. The Chetak 3503 offers 35-litre of boot space for storage. Compared to the Bajaj Chetak 3501, the latest 3503 variant is INR 20,000 cheaper.

