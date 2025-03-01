BLACKPINK's Lisa has set the internet abuzz as she released her highly anticipated debut solo studio album, "Alter Ego". Ever since the debut of BLACKPINK in 2016, they have become the most popular girl groups of all time. After a successful outing as a group, the members are now exploring their individual styles with their solo endeavours. While each member has grabbed headlines with their solo releases, the group's maknae Lisa is no different. Lalisa Manobal aka Lisa has had a busy month by making her acting debut with The White Lotus Season 3 and her solo album. In a recent interview, the Thai K-Pop star shared her love for BLINKs (BP fandom name) in India and also expressed her desire to visit the country soon. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Episode 1 Review: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Shines in Her Natural Acting Debut, While Patrick Schwarzenegger Delivers a Sleazy Standout Performance (LatestLY Exclusive).

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Says She Would Love To Visit India

In her first-ever interaction with India, BLACKPINK's Lisa reacted to the love she has been receiving from her desi BLINKs for almost a decade and expressed her gratitude for the same in a recent interview. She said, "Oh my god, I would love to go to India. I head that a lot of BLINKs in India are wishing that BLACKPINK could go visit them. Hopefully, in the future I would love to go to India to visit all my BLINKs there. My "Alter Ego" album is my first full-length album and I hope you guys love it as much as I do. I am so lucky and grateful that they love my work."

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Talks About Indian BLINKs

Lisa debuted as BLACKPINK's main rapper and dancer. However, the 27-year-old K-Pop star has proven her versatility overall, not restricting herself to her comfort zone. Lisa's first single EP "Lalisa" was released in 2021, with both tracks, "Money" and "Lalisa", emerging as global hits. "Alter Ego" will be Lisa's first release since establishing her own label, Lloud. K-Pop Supergroup BLACKPINK Announces 2025 World Tour; From Dates to Venues – All You Need To Know.

The album explores five of Lisa's inner personas: Vixi, Roxi, Kiki, Sunni and Speedi. The LP features the K-Pop star collaborating with Rosalia, Doja Cat, Raye, Megan Thee Stallion, Future and Tyla.

