Park Hyung Sik has been in the film industry for over a decade and shows no signs of stopping. He certainly has an impressive filmography to his name, and originally started out in musical theatre by starring in a production of Temptation of Wolves. Since then Park Hyung Sik has become a well known and beloved star worldwide and has played many versatile roles. Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee's This Scene from Soundtrack No 1 Gave Us Major Strong Girl Bong Soon Feels.

From being the CEO of gaming company to a warrior, he's played many admirable roles. And since he turns 31 today, let's celebrate by appreciating some of his best parts played in k-dramas, that prove he is all-round proficient in the way he brings characters to life. Happy Birthday Park Hyung Sik! Wooga Squad In The Soop: Who Are the Five Wooga Squad Members? From BTS V To Park Hyung-Sik, Know the Famous K-Pop and K-Drama Stars' Friend Circle.

Strong Girl Bong Soon

Happiness

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Soundtrack #1

Suits

With that I end my list of some of Park Hyung Sik's best roles in k-dramas. He was last discharged from the military in January 2021 after which he worked on the drama Happiness. Hyung Sik was recently seen in In the Soop: Friendcation alongside the Wooga Squad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).