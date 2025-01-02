Squid Game 2, the sequel to Netflix's most popular series, had a grand premiere on December 26. Park Sung Hoon, who starred in the survival thriller, spared a big controversy due to a silly action. The South Korean actor recently apologised for "mistakenly" uploading a pornographic image parodying his latest series to his Instagram story on Monday, December 30. He uploaded a cover image of a Japanese porn video on his IG story, which allegedly looked like a parody of Squid Game. He immediately deleted the post and also offered an apology. However, in the latest update. The actor's agency has admitted that the initial explanation for the mistake was actually false. Park Sung Hoon Accidentally Posts Nude Adult Video Cover With ‘Squid Game Season 2’ Theme Online, Deletes It Later and Issues Apology.

BH Entertainment Offers Clarification on Park Sung Hoon’s Apology

Minutes after Park Sung Hoon's explicit poster went viral, the actor apologised to fans through his agency, BH Entertainment, explaining that the image was sent to him via DM, leading to him accidentally uploading it. The agency said, "Park Sung Hoon received an overwhelming number of direct messages on his social media. While checking the DMs, he accidentally uploaded the image."

Park Sung Hoon’s Insta Story

Park Sung-Hoon pemeran Squid Game Season 2 nomor 120 Update InstaStory Parody Squid Game tapi tidak lama dihapus lagi 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5J2pzMC9V9 — ️️ ️️ (@realmadridindo1) December 30, 2024

Watch the Trailer of ‘Squid Game 2’:

However, just days later, the agency has come forward with a new statement offering more clarity on the incident. BH Entertainment, in their latest statement, slightly deviated from their earlier explanation. According to All Kpop, the agency said, "Actor Park Sung Hoon said yesterday, 'It was uploaded due to a mistake while checking the DMs, but we would like to explain more in more detail. Park Sung Hoon received the image as a DMs, but he felt it was problematic, so he downloaded the photo in question with the intention of sending it to the company manager. He should have save it, sent it to the manager and then deleted it right away, but it was uploaded by mistake." ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

Despite the apology, K-Netizens did not spare Park Sung Hoon and called out the actor to step down from his role in the highly anticipated upcoming drama, The Tyrant's Chef, also featuring Yoona of Girl's Generation (SNSD).

