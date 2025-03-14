Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत) fans have been rejoicing after the absolute treat that was Episode 26. For fans of the popular Pakistani drama – who have been enduring the constant ups and downs of the romance between Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha Ahmed and Dananeer Mobeen’s Roshi aka Ayat Suleman – the most recent episode serves as the perfect treat that gives them a mixture of angst, romantic confessions and exhilarating twists and turns that has them at the edge of their seat for upcoming episodes. Meem Se Mohabbat fans finally found a moment of absolute respite from the pain and suffering of their leads as a series of developments in Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 26 left fans feeling closer to the lead characters - who were back to their core traits. Here’s everything that went down in Meem Se Mohabbat this week. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 25 Written Update: Talha Misses Roshi! Roshi To File a Cyber Complaint Against Shariq?

The most exhilarating part of the show was Talha finally realising that the man Roshi intends to marry is actually his ex-employee who harassed her - Arsalan Shariq. Having run in on Roshi and Shariq, who are at the restaurant, we can see Talha completely lose his calm and struggle to piece the flow of events together. On the other hand, even as she is being blackmailed by Shariq into going ahead with her wedding, we see Roshi slowly but surely get her feisty spark back as she continues to shut him down and threatens to have him arrested.

However, when Roshi gets an unexpected call from Talha questioning her choice and urging her to not go ahead with this decision, she shuts him down by questioning his right to give her any of this unsolicited advice. However, after this call Roshi finally breaks down as she once again grapples with the magnitude of the challenges that lay ahead. We also see a sad and anxious Roshi confide in her only reliable friend - the 8YO Mohid - when she video calls him and asks him to let her cry. Talha overhears this conversation and is convinced that Roshi is not willingly marrying Shariq.

Talha visits Roshi at her university and asks her to meet him. He once again tries to urge her not to get married to Shariq. In a desperate attempt to stop her from making these mistakes, he finally confesses her love to her. Talha tells Roshi “Meri majboori hai. Main chahte hue bhi tumhe apna nahi sakta. Mohabbat karta hoon tumse. Yeh nahi chahta ke tum kisi azmaish mein pado. Mohabbat hamesha saath ka naam nahi hota. Mohabbat mein kabhi kabhi kisiko chod dena bhi padhta hai. Meri majboori ki saza khudko mat do” (I am helpless. I cannot be with you, even though I want to. I love you. I don’t want you to be in any kind of trouble.” Love is not always about being together, sometimes love is letting the person go. Don’t punish yourself for my helplessness.)

However, Roshi - who is momentarily shocked by this confession - quickly recovers and tells him that he is lying to get her to stop the wedding and refuses to oblige. This leaves Talha more worried and concerned. On the other hand, Shariq convinces his mother to lie to Roshi’s family that his father is unwell and they need to push the wedding date forward. She obliges and we see Roshi’s mom and grandmother discuss this new development and whether they should rush into the wedding.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 26 Full Episode Here:

The episode also gives us some comedic respite as we see Jasmin, Rohail and his mother visiting an allegedly well-known Baba - who is immediately exposed when some goons try to loot him. Jasmin protects Rohail’s mother from the goons and finally impresses her. The episode ends with Talha pondering over his interactions with Roshi and worrying that she is choosing to destroy her life in a haste to get over him. He also questions what he can do to stop her from making this mistake. It will be interesting to see how Talha inserts himself in this conversation to save Roshi from Shariq and his evil plans. Meem Se Mohabbat airs on Hum TV every Wednesday and Thursday at 8 pm.

