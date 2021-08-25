A Texas court has given American rapper Megan Thee Stallion the green light to release the remix of the BTS chart-topping number 'Butter' that features her. On Wednesday, the rapper posted on her Instagram page a release poster of the remix and wrote: "LOVE YOU ALL. BUTTER REMIX 8.27." She tagged the Korean boy band's Instagram page alongside her post. BTS' 'Butter' Release Crushes YouTube Premiere Record Once Again With an Estimated 3.89 Million Concurrent Viewers! ARMY is Elated (Watch Official Video).

The news was confirmed by the BTS record label, BigHit Music, which said the remix would be released on August 27. Megan Thee Stallion had planned to release a remix of 'Butter' this past Friday, but she alleged that she had been prevented by her record label from releasing the song. BTS’ ‘Butter’ Holds No 1 Position For Second Consecutive Week at Billboard Hot 100, BTS ARMY Ecstatic! (Watch Song Video).

Check Out Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

The entertainment magazine 'Variety' reported that the rapper had filed a petition on Tuesday in a Harris County, Texas, court, alleging that 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford were stopping her from releasing the song.

