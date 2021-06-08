The most popular K-Pop band BTS has dropped their latest single 'Butter' on May 21, 2021. This is their second English language single. In 2020, they released their first English language single 'Dynamite'. Now, in the latest single 'Butter', the BTS's boys have displayed some 80's vibes. The track will make anyone groove in no time. As per the Billboard, the K-Pop band members have described their song as "a dance-prop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS." The track has also made it to the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to the IANS report, BTS' 'Butter' is their fourth chart-topping track to date. The makes BTS the fastest group to run their first four number-one singles since the Jackson 5 in 1970 and also the first group to have a trio of number one entrances. Now, according to the latest Billboard report, BTS' 'Butter' still holding the number one position on Billboard Hot 100 chart even in the second consecutive week.

According to the Billboard report, “BTS’ ‘Butter’ is the 23rd title to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and post a second consecutive week on top, among 54 total No. 1 arrival, making for a 43% second-week success rate.”

According to the IANS report, earlier, after topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart the group told in a statement, "We released 'Butter' to bring a fun song that anyone can enjoy. We're happy and honoured that the song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 again. We would not have gotten our fourth chart-topping song without everyone's love and support. Thank you for enjoying 'Butter' and we will keep working hard to deliver refreshing and passionate music."

Check Out the Song Here:

The BTS Army is extremely happy. They are continuously sharing their excitement on Twitter.

Well Deserved

And you know we don’t stop💜 No 1 Superstars 🤴 Well Deserved "BTS vs BTS"#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us pic.twitter.com/ptodsKJbkR — J’Butter (@housebts0512) June 8, 2021

Happy

I' very Happy for No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 of #Butter with @BTS_twt ❤😭🎉👏. He is so cute I love ❤ pic.twitter.com/s5SAfd7ZmK — 💜 baby jimin 💜 (@Annie_Chimchim) June 8, 2021

Excited

210608 / 12:53PM KST 🐿 what this, what in the world/what has happened <aegyo> *talking about butter #1 on hot100! pic.twitter.com/IomLqZeYDS — haruharu💜 (@haruharu_w_bts) June 8, 2021

In the history of Spotify, BTS' Butter also became the most-streamed song in a single day. The music video of the song set all-time record of 108.2 million views within one day.

