The much-anticipated Chinese fantasy sitcom My Girlfriend is An Alien is all set to return with its second season. However, there is much speculation over My Girlfriend is Alien season 2 release date with no formal announcement made so far. But, there are pics and videos of the lead pair, Thassapak Hsu as Fang Leng and Wan Peng as Chai Xiaoqi going viral, with some posts containing a possible release date. My Girlfriend is Alien season 1 had released on August 19, 2019, with the last episode airing on September 24, 2019. The C-drama gained a massive following in India, especially the Tamil audience. It was dubbed in several local languages, becoming the only Chinese show dubbed in Hindi available on WeTV. In fact, ahead of the big release, keywords such as My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Release Date in India in Hindi, My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Release Date in Tamil, My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Release Date in MX Player, My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Release Date in China, and so on is going viral! My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2: Fang Leng Chai Xiaoqi Wedding Kiss Scene Leaked? Actors Thassapak Hsu and Wan Peng Dressed as Bride and Groom in Pics and Videos.

Pics from My Girlfriend is An Alien season 2 wrap-up party show are too adorable. The protagonists, Thassapak Hsu (also written Bie Hsu Thassapak), in his CEO avatar of Fang Leng with his lady love from a different planet, Chai Xiaoqi, played by super cute Wan Peng. The first season had ended with the cute couple reconciling after a purportedly ‘long-distance’ (excuse me for the pun) relationship. The upcoming season will likely see the highly-awaited wedding between Fang Leng and Chai Xiaoqi. There were photos and videos of the duo dressed as bride and groom from their wedding day and shared a passionate wedding kiss!

My Girlfriend is An Alien season 2 will also see new faces in addition to the main cast from last season. Fan pages of actor Bie Hsu Thassapak have shared a bunch of official posters from season 2.

Apart from My Girlfriend is An Alien, some of the Chinese dramas that have found an immense liking among Indian audiences are Secret of the Three Kingdoms, Go Go Squid!, The Endless Love, Put Your Head On My Shoulder and A Little Thing Called First Love.

