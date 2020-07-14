Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, now Anjana Anand Kishor Pandey, has not just filed for divorce but has opened a can of worms. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Aaliya revealed the harassment she faced in the Siddiqui household at the hands of her family members. She said that she was slapped by Nawaz's younger brother Ayaz, after she raised her voice against something wrong that he did. She was not ready to reveal the wrongdoing but said that she will speak up when the time is right. She hinted that Nawazuddin supported, not just the slap, but also the wrongdoing, for which she will never forgive him. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sends A Legal Notice To His Estranged Wife Aaliya After She Filed For Divorce.

"There's no respect given to women in the family. They beat up the women in their house whenever they want to," Aaliya said. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife Anjana Threatens to Expose His Brother After The Latter Files Defamation Case Against Her, Shares Telephone Conversations on Twitter (View Tweet).

"His brother Ayaz hits his own wife and others' wives as well. He had wanted to beat me up. He slapped me once," she added. When asked why did Ayaz slap her, Aaliya said she can't reveal the reason but said that she raised her voice against something wrong that happened with her daughter.

"Nawaz has always supported the wrong things. When it happened to me, or his niece Sasha Siddiqui, he has always supported people who have done wrong things. So many women have left the brothers and the household for this reason," she added.

"When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I’m mad and I’m the first lady who’s come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills," Aaliya said.

