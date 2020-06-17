Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife Anjana Threatens to Expose His Brother After The Latter Files Defamation Case Against Her, Shares Telephone Conversations on Twitter (View Tweet)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 10:48 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (Right) Anjana Anand Kishor Pandey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The whole Nawazuddin Siddiqui and ex-wife Anjana's divorce has been getting messier with each passing day. And add into the mix, Nawazuddin's brother and the case has got messier and messier. Recently, Nawaz's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui had filed a case of fraud against his sister-in-law Aaliya (now Anjana Anand Kishor Pandey). To this, Anjana had countered that this fraud complaint was in response to another complaint that she had filed against him before. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Fails to Respond to Aaliya Siddiqui's Divorce Notice, Her Lawyers Reveal they Will Take Necessary Action.

A News18 report quoted Anjana as saying, "We have a company together named Magic If Films LLP in which Nawaz, Shamas Nawab and I are partners. I am still a 25% partner and if I have borrowed any amount for my film from my company, then how is it Shamas' money?". Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ridicules #MeToo Movement: 'The Ones Who Don't Get Work Carry Out Movements'.

And now, Anjana has gone ahead and exposed Shamas in a series of telephonic conversations where Shamas was claiming that he has made Nawazuddin the star that he is today.

Check Out A Clipping of The Conversation Below:

In the conversation, Shamas can be seen telling, "Theek hai tum ache performer ho paise maine dilwaye hai, star maine banaya hai puri industry ko pata hai. free mein kaam karte phirte warna. hai naa duniya bhar ki property yeh woh... saari cheeze maine karwayo.... warna yeh toh frree mein karte ghumte.saari ki saari meri den hai unpar." Well, this warrants a response from Nawazuddin... doesn't it?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 10:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

