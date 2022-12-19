The third week of December 2022 promises some big OTT releases lined up to release on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 etc. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the big Hollywood release is coming to Netflix on December 23. Knives Out sequel features an ensemble cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista. Speaking of the anticipated Indian release is TVF Pitchers which came back in 2015 is returning with season 2 on ZEE5 and it is all set to premiere on December 3. Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee and Gopal Dutt return to Pitchers Season 2 with an aim of saving their company however Jitendra Kumar pho plays Jeetu in season one will be missed. Pitchers Season 2 Trailer: Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee and Gopal Dutt Return to Save Their Sinking Ship of Startup (Watch Video).

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 is yet another big release of the week and the spy series is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on December 21. So, John Krasinski will be again on a mission this time as a CIA agent and fans of the show can unravel new twists in the brand-new season. The rest of the exciting releases include The Witcher - Blood Origin which is arriving on Netflix on December 25. Emily in Paris Season 3 releases on December 21, Kathmandu Connection Season 2 on Sony LIV and more. Below is the detailed list of series and movies arriving on the ott platforms. The Witcher Blood Origin Teaser: Michelle Yeoh Fights In the World of Monsters and Men In This First Look at Her Netflix Fantasy Series! (Watch Video).

OTT Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Emily in Paris S3: 21st December 2022

2. Alice in Borderland S2: 22nd December 2022

3. The Fabulous: 23rd December 2022 | Korean

4. The Witcher - Blood Origin: 25th December 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan S3: 21st December 2022

ZEE5

1. Shadyantra: 18th December 2022

2. Pitchers S2: 23rd December 2022 | Media screeners shared

SonyLIV

1. Kathmandu Connection S2: 23rd December 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Big Bet: 21st December 2022 | Korean

Hoichoi

1. Eken Babu Ebar Kolkatay: 23rd December 2022 | Bengali

OTT Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: 23rd December 2022

